Migrant, 19, accused of sexually abusing child in Miami

Josue Uriel Centeno was accused of sexually abusing a minor between the ages of 12 to 16 in Miami, police said.

MIAMI – A 19-year-old man stands accused of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 12 and 16 years old in Miami, court records show.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will likely take Josue Uriel Centeno into custody after Miami police officers arrested him and correctional officers booked him at about 3 a.m., on Friday.

Prosecutors charged Centeno with five counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a child. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Daryl E. Trawick is presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.