Florida inmate faces charge for killing cellmate with a pen in Miami-Dade

Marcus Terry, 40, left, stands accused of using a pen to stab Ray Matos, 63, rigt, in the head after sharing a prison cell with him for about six days, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

MIAMI – Marcus Terry has been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Friday in Miami-Dade County accused of killing a fellow inmate over two years ago.

Terry, 40, stands accused of using a pen to stab Ray Matos in the head after sharing a cell with him for about six days, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We didn’t belong in the same cell together ... I want to kill myself,” Terry said, according to Sgt. Tadarius Bryant, with the Florida Department of Corrections, records show.

Terry had been serving a Broward County life sentence for armed burglary and armed robbery since 2012, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Matos, 63, had been serving a Miami-Dade County life sentence for attempted murder and armed robbery since 2003, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

An inmate said he heard what he thought was a fight that lasted 10 to 15 minutes, and another inmate said he saw Terry naked, and his hands stained with blood, according to a warrant.

A correctional officer found Matos bleeding from the head on April 19, 2021, in a cell at the Dade Correctional Institute, at 1900 SW 377 St., south of Florida City, records show.

A Miami-Dade judge ordered Terry transferred out of the Florida State Prison, at 23916 NW 83 Ave. in Raiford, a town in northern Florida’s Union County. He was facing a charge of second-degree murder.