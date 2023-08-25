Illinois man arrested for murder at Fort Lauderdale hotel

Matthew Mallory was at the Broward County main jail on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 40-year-old homeless man from Illinois stands accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest at a two-story hotel in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were holding Matthew Mallory, who was born in Springfield, Illinois, for murder at the main jail without bond on Friday afternoon, records show.

Fort Lauderdale detectives started to investigate the homicide at about 12:15 a.m., on Wednesday at the Ocean Mile Hotel & Suites, at 4101 N. Ocean Boulevard, in the Bermuda Riviera area, records show.

Officer Cameron Burdick arrested Mallory, who is homeless in Fort Lauderdale, shortly after the shooting while he was trespassing at 4240 N. Ocean Drive, according to court records.

Mallory was facing charges of premeditated murder and trespassing, and Broward County Circuit Judge Melinda Brown was presiding over the case, court records show.

Detectives did not identify the murder victim, but they were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

