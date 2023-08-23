U.S. Virgin Islands man accused of attempted murder in Broward

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are holding Stevie Mc Gus Herbert without bond at the main jail on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 43-year-old U.S. Virgin Islands man, who has a snake tattoo on his chest, was at the Broward County main jail on Wednesday accused of trying to kill someone.

Stevie Mc Gus Herbert, who was born in Charlotte Amalie but lives in Tamarac, confessed to firing a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver before a bullet grazed the victim’s head, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Charles Woodnel’s arrests report.

A deputy was nearby responding to a noise complaint when Herbert fired a single shot, according to the report. Woodnel arrested him on Saturday night in Tamarac, and corrections booked him on Sunday morning at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale.

A Broward County Assistant State Attorney filed a first-degree felony case against Herbert on Monday, county records show. He is facing a charge of attempted felony murder, a non-bondable offense punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Lynch is presiding over the case. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.