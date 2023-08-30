Watch LIVE at 3:45 p.m.: DeSantis to hold Hurricane Idalia news conference in Perry

PERRY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a news conference about the impact of Hurricane Idalia in Florida at 3:45 p.m., on Wednesday.

DeSantis plans to be at the U.S. Post Office at 1600 S. Jefferson St., in Taylor County’s city of Perry.

Maj. Gen. John Haas, who is in command of the National Guard in Florida, and Jared Perdue, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, were also scheduled to be there.

