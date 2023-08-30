‘We are still underwater,’ Cedar Key Fire Rescue says after Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. – Cedar Key, located 50 miles southwest of Gainesville, a small community in Florida’s Big Bend region sits about three miles out into the Gulf of Mexico.

There is only one road into the town, State Road 24. Cedar Key is expected to be one of the hardest hit from Hurricane Idalia.

Local 10 News at the scene could see high-water rescue vehicles working to make their way out to the town that welcomes vacationers but is home to 800 full-time residents, according to the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce.

“Cedar Key is a quiet island community nestled among many tiny keys on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Long admired for its natural beauty and abundant supply of seafood, it is a tranquil village, rich with the almost forgotten history of old Florida,” the chamber states on its website, describing the town as a community of quaint cottages, single-family homes, a working waterfront and aquaculture structures.

At 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, Levy County sent a text to residents:

“Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge for our area is beginning . . .the water will rise from this point forward today. Anyone still in the coastal communities of Levy County that did not evacuate expect 12 to 16 feet of water to inendate (cq) your areas starting now and will continue rising until 12 pm today. Seek higher ground from this life threatening surge.”

Airboats, a drone unit, four swamp buggies and trailers full of supplies and generators were heading into the area.On Tuesday night, video footage showed water surging onto State Road 24 but it appeared on Wednesday that the water has receded.

Rescue crews were working to make their way closer to the island to administer assistance but a spokesperson from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, at this point, he hadn’t heard of any injuries but still supplies and rescue would be needed.

The Associated Press reported that the fire and rescue department on the island of Cedar Key reported multiple trees down and debris in the roads. A tide gauge measured the storm surge at 6.8 feet, enough to submerge most of the downtown.

On its Facebook page, Cedar Key Fire Rescue posted: “We have propane tanks blowing off all over the island . . . we have no power, no water, no sewer and we are still underwater.”