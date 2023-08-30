Conditions deteriorating across Florida’s Big Bend region as Idalia nears

PERRY, Fla. – Conditions began deteriorating across Florida’s Big Bend region early Wednesday morning as Idalia nears land.

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa was in Perry as the rain and wind began picking up.

He described first hearing “the wind howling” earlier in the morning before feeling “sharp” raindrops on his skin as the wind picked up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Tallahassee at 6:30 a.m., at which time he confirmed that there were already about 54,000 power outages in the state.

In Perry, residents were urged to leave the area, but some decided to stick it out while some moved from their homes to a hotel to ride out the storm.

De La Rosa spoke to one woman from Steinhatchee, which is just south of Perry, who is worried for her family’s homes as they are located on the water.

“I mean, our boyfriends built that house and if they lose it, it’s not going to be good,” she said. “They have fishing boats because that’s what he does for a living -- house boats in the yard -- like they’re going to lose a lot.”

People in the area told De La Rosa that Steinhatchee was already experiencing severe flooding by 6:30 a.m.

Idalia intensified to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning as it neared Florida.

Local 10 News reporter Andrea Martinez, meanwhile, was in downtown Gainesville Wednesday morning, where there was just a little bit of rain and wind gusts in the 30s around 6 a.m., but conditions were expected to deteriorate there within the hour.

Gainesville residents were seen making last minute preparations Tuesday, stocking up on sandbags to protect their homes.

The University of Florida also opened a shelter for students.

About 60 miles west of Gainesville is Cedar Key -- a small remote beach town that’s in the direct path of the storm.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place out there.

Martinez was in Cedar Key Tuesday as residents boarded up their homes before leaving.

That water is creeping further and further east. This is about a mile away from the Gulf in Hudson and it reached our car in about 20 minutes … had to move back. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/82xEZS3wGg — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) August 30, 2023

She saw people emptying out their businesses and taking one last look at their homes.

The time to leave has passed, and officials warned residents Tuesday that help would not be available right away if they chose to stay.

“This is a very, very serious storm,” City Commissioner Sue Colson said.

Officials warned residents that if bridges become impassable, rescues will be close to impossible.

“You’re an island,” Colson said. “Two blocks this way, two blocks that way, two blocks that way, two blocks that way -- water. And all the other little residential areas are connected by bridges. Any one of those bridges could be taken out, and if they do, you’re stuck on your side.”

That’s what happened last year for residents on the island of Sanibel after Hurricane Ian struck.

When the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed, it made rescues very hard and those who decided to stay on the other side of the bridge had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard by boat or helicopter.

STAY UP TO DATE on Idalia by visiting Local10.com’s Hurricane Section.

VIEW THE LATEST FORECAST by visiting Local10.com’s Weather Section.