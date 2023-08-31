Wanted fugitive accused of frauds in Miami-Dade caught during traffic stop in Doral, police say

MIAMI – A Doral police officer recognized a 28-year-old fugitive wanted for fraud and the gray Tesla he was driving from a wanted flyer that Miami-Dade detectives had distributed, police said.

The police officer reported first seeing Aaaron Jordan make an illegal left turn on Wednesday near the intersection of Northwest 97 Avenue and 25 Street and stopping him at 99 Avenue.

The Doral police officer confirmed his suspicions when he conducted a records check during the traffic stop and contacted a Miami-Dade detective, according to police.

The police officers arrested Jordan at about 10 a.m., and correctional officers booked him at about 12 p.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Two women reported Jordan, the owner of Hurricane Impact Window Authority, had defrauded them in June and October of last year, in Miami-Dade County.

On June 13, 2022, one of the women hired Jordan to install six impact windows and one sliding glass door at a building in south Miami-Dade’s Richmond West neighborhood, and she wrote a check for about $5,950 for a deposit, according to police.

The other woman hired Jordan on Oct. 21, 2022, to install an impact door at a house in Miami’s The Roads neighborhood and she used her credit card to pay him about $3,500 for a deposit, according to police.

After Jordan never returned to the properties to do the jobs or refunded their money, both women filed complaints with the county’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, records show.

County investigators forwarded both cases to the Miami-Dade Police Department after learning Jordan was not licensed with the state’s Construction Trades Qualifying Board or the Construction Industries Licensing Board, records show.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed charges in two cases against Jordan, who lives in Westchester, and Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Lody Jean is set to preside over both, records show.

In the case of the woman at the south Miami-Dade building, Jordan is facing charges of contracting without a license during a state emergency, organized scheme to defraud, and grand theft. A bond court judge set his bond at $4,000 for this case.

In the case of the woman at the Miami home, Jordan is facing charges of grand theft and contracting without a license. A bond court judge set his bond at $5,500 for this case and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

This increased his total bond to $9,500 for both cases, and he remained at TGKCC on Thursday afternoon. Detectives were asking anyone with information about these and other cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.