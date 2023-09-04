Boon Flair highchairs recalled after injuries, officials warn

Boon Flair Elite highchairs and Boon Flair highchairs are under a recall after causing injuries, federal officials warn.

MIAMI – Boon Flair highchairs were under recall on Monday after 11 children were injured when the chair separated from its base, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

TOMY International reported there were 34 such incidents involving the Boon Flair Elite highchairs and the Boon Flair highchair because the bolts to secure the seat “can become loose,” the commission warned.

The recall includes over 80,000 chairs manufactured in 10 different color combinations in the U.S. and Canada through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

TOMY International is distributing a free repair kit. For more information, call 1-866-725-4407 or visit the commission’s page.