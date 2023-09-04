86º

Frozen chicken strips under plastic contamination recall, feds warn

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Conagra Brands was recalling 8.9-oz. cartons of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” after at least one injury, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services. (USDA)

MIAMI – Conagra Brands was recalling 8.9-oz. cartons of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” after at least one injury, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services.

The cartons contaminated by plastic have “best if used by” dates of “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025;″ lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820; and “EST. P-9″ on the side of the carton.

Conagra Brands is asking anyone in possession of any of the nearly 250,000 cartons to return them to the location where they were purchased or throw them away.

For more information about the recall, contact Conagra Brands at 1-800-921-7404 or consumer.care@conagra.com, or visit this USDA page.

