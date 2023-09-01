88º

Trader Joe’s announces recall on black bean tamales

Sixth recall since July

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Potential Undeclared Milk in Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales sold by Trader Joe's (Courtesy: Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s has announced its sixth recall this Summer, this time for black bean tamales.

According to the grocery chain’s website, Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (UPC# 717725000580) with a best before date of June 16, 2025 and Lot code 17023 — sold only in AL, AR, CO, KS, LA, NM, OK, TN, and TX stores — may contain undeclared milk.

No illnesses have been reported and the product has been taken off store shelves.

Customers who have purchased the product should throw it away or return it to a store for a full refund.

In July, the company recalled two types of cookies and cooked falafel because they may have contained rocks, as well as a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects.

