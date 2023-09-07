Miami-Dade Police Department now hiring police officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced in a news release Thursday they are looking to hire more police officers.

A MDPD spokesperson said they are offering a wide variety of specialized entities such as K-9, motorcycle unit, investigations, bomb squad, crime scene, aviation, marine patrol, divers and special response team members.

According to the news release, new hires will receive “great medical and retirement benefits.”

According to the MDPD, applicants must meet the following requirements when applying for a position:

Be at least 20 years old to apply and 21 years old at the time of hire.

High school diploma or equivalent. An evaluation of a foreign school diploma may be required.

Have one or more of the following: An associate degree or at least 60 college credits. Two years of active or reserve military duty. Three years of consistent, post-high school experience. One year of full-time sworn law enforcement experience.

Cannot be convicted of any felony or of a misdemeanor involving perjury or false statement.

Never have received a dishonorable discharge from any of the Armed Forces of the United States.

Must meet all of the requirements during the background investigation, to include drug testing.

The applicant must pass a physical examination by a licensed physician.

Must conduct a Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT).

Complete a physical ability Job-Related Task Assessment (JTA).

Applications may be submitted until Sept.18, 2023. To apply, please visit: www.Miami-Dade.gov/Jobs.