Brothers killed in Miami double shooting, police search for gunman

MIAMI – A family is devastated after two young brothers were shot and killed in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting happened on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami.

A neighbor told Local 10 News they heard the gunfire and then a car speeding away.

Police are actively searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

The victims have been identified as brothers Alexis Martinez Marquez and Osvaldo Martinez Marquez.

Authorities have not made any arrests or released any suspect information or vehicle descriptions.

In Ring camera video obtained by Local 10 News, shots can be heard before a red car speeds off.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.