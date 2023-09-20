MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez drops out of race for sheriff

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez announced Wednesday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 race for Miami-Dade County sheriff.

“My commitment to run for sheriff has always been about public safety and continuing my life’s work to keep families safe,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Earlier this year, I filed to run for sheriff to support and guide a successful transition to a sheriff’s office and ensure the mission and work ethic of the department was unchanged.

“That commitment and mission is stronger than ever- and while I will not be a candidate for Sheriff in 2024, I look forward to working with the Mayor and stakeholders on a successful and smooth transition that puts public safety at the forefront of every decision. I appreciate the community’s well wishes and support over the past few months and will remain focused over the coming weeks on my continued recovery.”

Local 10 News reported last week that Ramirez had returned home to South Florida after being hospitalized in Tampa from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Steadman Stahl, who leads the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association, told Local 10 News the police director has been spotted at the agency’s Doral headquarters, but the department’s rank-and-file was still awaiting news about his future with the department.

“Nothing official, but I’ve heard he has been back in the building a couple of times,” Stahl told Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe. “I would just like to have heard from him and what’s going on. What’s the future going to hold?”

He released the following statement to Local 10 on Wednesday: “I believe the statement that was put out by Freddy Ramirez speaks for itself. We look forward to working with him and all involved as we move into the transition to a Sheriff’s Office.”

Ramirez had been hospitalized in Tampa since July 23 after police say he shot himself along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. His wife, Jody Ramirez, called 911, and Ramirez underwent surgery.

“Freddy is an incredible leader who loves our community and equally loves his lifelong work in the Miami-Dade police department,” Christian Ulvert, senior campaign advisor to Ramirez, said in a statement Wednesday. “Having the opportunity to advise and guide Freddy’s campaign was humbling as I saw firsthand a leader who our community trusts and believes in. While he will no longer be a candidate for sheriff, I know his commitment to our community’s well-being and safety is stronger than ever. Our campaign team continues to wish him well on his recovery.”