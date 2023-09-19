Union head: Officers want clarity on Freddy Ramirez’s future as he recovers from shooting

As Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez continues his recovery back home after being hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department’s rank-and-file wants clarity over his future after the injured director has reportedly been spotted at the agency’s Doral headquarters.

DORAL, Fla. – As Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez continues his recovery back home after being hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department’s rank-and-file wants clarity over his future after the injured director has reportedly been spotted at the agency’s Doral headquarters.

That’s all according to Steadman Stahl, who leads the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association, the union representing Miami-Dade police officers.

He told Local 10 News Tuesday that he heard that Ramirez had made his return home but has not heard from him or his plans moving forward.

“You’re saying Ramirez has been back at headquarters multiple times yet there’s no official announcement of what going on?” asked Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe.

“No. Nothing official, but I’ve heard he has been back in the building a couple of times,” said Stahl. “I would just like to have heard from him and what’s going on. What’s the future going to hold?”

Ramirez had been hospitalized in Tampa since July 23 after a shooting along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. His wife, Jody Ramirez, called 911, and Ramirez underwent surgery.

Less than two months after the shooting, Ramirez has been spotted at headquarters multiple times, which made Stahl and other authorities concerned.

“He’s shaking hands with a couple of people and he’s not very talkative,” Stahl said.

The shooting was after Tampa police officers detained Ramirez and his wife at a hotel while investigating a report that a man had pointed a gun to his head and threatened to “end it all.”

Ramirez, a father of four, was in Tampa to attend the Florida Sheriff’s annual conference at the hotel where police officers detained him and had decided to return to Miami-Dade earlier than planned, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Ramirez family released a statement in August saying the police director never took out a gun in public before checking out of the hotel, and when he did fire a gun in the car, his wife of 30 years “was able to grab” his arm “so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal.”

Levine Cava appointed Stephanie Daniels as interim director Ramirez while he recovers. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Tampa Police Department investigated the incidents. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has an ongoing investigation.

Ramirez, 52, released a statement Friday saying: “Thank you for the continued thoughts and well wishes. Stay safe!”

Ramirez had announced his candidacy as a Democrat for Sheriff in May. He remains a close ally to Levine Cava.

According to the Miami-Dade County website, Ramirez is currently on sick injured leave following a critical injury.

His campaign website also remains active and is still asking for donations.

According to Levine Cava, Ramirez is not back at work in his official capacity as director which has left officers asking about his potential return.

“I think the officers want to know what’s the next step,” said Stahl. “Why not make an announcement? We haven’t heard anything.”

Local 10 News digital journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this story.