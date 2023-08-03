81º

Police release body camera footage from night of Freddy Ramirez shooting

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Doral, Miami-Dade County
Freddy Ramirez body camera footage from Tampa PD. (Tampa Police Department)

DORAL, Fla. – Newly released body camera video shows the moments Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez was handcuffed at a Tampa hotel.

His wife was questioned by police after a witness reported seeing Ramirez point a gun at his head while the couple was arguing.

The incident unfolded while the couple was in Tampa for a sheriff’s conference.

Hours later, Ramirez shot himself in the head along I-75.

In the video, Tampa police can be seen with weapons drawn as officers made their approach behind a ballistics shield.

The video also shows what was said between officers, Ramirez and his wife after he was placed in handcuffs.

Officers ask Ramirez’s wife if she has any concerns for her safety, and she said no.

They then take the handcuffs off of Ramirez.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

