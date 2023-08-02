Police officers handcuffed Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez III at Tampa hotel before I-75 shooting, records show

TAMPA, Fla. – More details surfaced on Wednesday about how Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III ended up hospitalized on July 23 in Hillsborough County after he traveled there for a Florida Sheriff’s Association conference.

Tampa Police Department officers met Ramirez, 52, and his wife, Jody Ramirez, shortly before 5 p.m., that Sunday on the 12th floor of the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

Officer Clayton Stewart reported hotel security asked for help after someone in law enforcement said a witness saw Ramirez had pulled out a firearm, put it to his head” and threatened that he was going to “End it here!”

Police officers responded, lined up in full gear outside of the Ramirez’s hotel room, and ordered them to walk out, records show.

“A verbal argument could be heard in the hallway,” Stewart wrote in an incident report citing the existence of body camera video and hotel surveillance video.

Police officers ordered Ramirez “multiple times” to show his hands and handcuffed him before finding a gun on the ground, in the holster, by the bed in the room, according to Stewart’s incident report.

“He has plenty of demons from the job, as you guys all are probably aware of. I know every button to push and I’m pushing them today because I normally don’t drink. He got me on Old Fashions, it’s his fault,” Jody Ramirez told Tampa police officers, according to an incident report.

Old Fashioned is a classic whiskey cocktail. Records show Jody Ramirez’s statements to Tampa police officers were inconsistent.

“Initially, she advised that she did not know if he pulled a firearm out, but later changed her statement that he never pulled out a firearm,” Stewart wrote.

Police officers reported reviewing the hotel’s surveillance video and after not finding evidence to support the “third-hand” report they decided that Ramirez “did not meet Baker Act criteria” and released him, according to the report.

“Freddy told me he had made a mistake, that he was prepared to resign,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava later said during a news conference. “He was very remorseful and I reassured him we would talk the following morning.”

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputies later found Ramirez injured shortly after 9:15 p.m., along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, near Mile Marker 244, and a parked Ford Expedition.

Jody Ramirez was distraught when she called 911 for help after the shooting on I-75, records show.

“He just went out into traffic,” she said.

Ramirez was wounded, so dispatch told her to “lay him flat on his back and remove anything from behind his head” and “get a clean dry cloth or towel or T-shirt or something” to place it on the wound “to try to control the bleeding.”

“He’s not letting me,” she said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Hillsborough deputies, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the shooting on I-75. During a news conference, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass later reported Ramirez had suffered a head injury and his condition was stable.

Miami-Dade County placed Ramirez on “a sick injured leave” after “the critical injury” and Levine Cava appointed Stephanie V. Daniels, a deputy director as MDPD interim director on July 24.

Levine Cava’s predecessor appointed Ramirez, a University of Miami graduate whose law enforcement service included patrolling the Cutler Ridge and Hammocks districts, to succeed Juan J. Perez on Jan. 13, 2020.

Last year, Levine Cava announced an expanded role for Ramirez as the chief of safety and emergency response to oversee both MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. In May, the 27-year MDPD veteran announced that he was running for sheriff in 2024.

The Ramirez’s who are high school sweethearts, wed in 1995 and had four children. Their eldest son, Brandon Ramirez, serves as a Miami-Dade sergeant.

Investigators with The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office, and the Tampa Police Department were investigating the incidents.

This is a developing story.

Related records

Complete coverage