Miami-Dade mayor to give update on police director’s condition following suicide attempt

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a news conference Wednesday morning, at which time she will provide an update on the condition of Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez following his suicide attempt earlier this week.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed at the top of this page.

The mayor will also formally announce interim appointments within the police department and Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News learned earlier this week that Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels was named interim head of the police department on Monday, while Chief of Corrections and Forensics JD Patterson took on Ramirez’s role as chief of public safety on an interim basis, overseeing MDPD, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the corrections department and other public safety agencies.

Sources tell Local 10 News that the 52-year-old police director is now speaking from his hospital bed after undergoing several surgeries this week.

Authorities confirmed that Ramirez shot himself along Interstate 75, just south of Tampa, on Sunday night.

Ramirez was in the Tampa area attending the Sheriff’s Summer Conference, which was being held at the JW Marriott in downtown Tampa. Sunday evening was the first night of the four-day event.

Sources say Ramirez and his wife, who he has been married to since 1995, had stepped outside the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and started fighting, at which time a witness saw Ramirez putting a gun to his mouth, prompting them to call 911.

Tampa police confirmed in a news release that they made contact with Ramirez on the 12th floor of the hotel at 6:50 p.m. and said the police director and the “white female” he was with acknowledged getting into an argument, but claimed no gun was displayed. The witness had already left.

“After additional questioning, Ramirez stated he had no intention to harm himself or others,” the news release stated. “The known female corroborated that they had an argument and that she did not have any concerns about her safety being in danger.”

Police said the hotel’s surveillance cameras did not capture the altercation between the two.

According to sources, the couple was ultimately asked to leave the hotel and drove off together. They said Ramirez then pulled off I-75 in the Riverview area of Hillsborough County, where he shot himself in the head and that it was his wife who called 911.

Sources said he shot himself in the right temple and the bullet exited through his right eye.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.