MDPD Director Juan Perez announces mid-January retirement

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez announced Friday afternoon that he would be stepping down from his post effective Jan. 12.

“My family and I have decided that the time has come to move on to the next chapter of our lives,” Perez wrote.

Perez has worked as an officer in Miami-Dade County for more than 29 years.

Perez noted that the succession planning for his replacement has been in the works.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved together during my tenure as director and I assure you we have been succession planning for some time,” Perez wrote.

Perez’s impacts on gun violence and youth-related programs led to unique programs like the MDPD Youth Outreach Unit, which pairs officers with troubled youth and their family members.

Additionally, Perez revised the department’s Use of Force charter to align to national standards and best practices and has been actively involved in deploying technology across the department that includes mandatory body-worn cameras for officers.

Perez started his career in 1990 with MDPD and appointed as the director in Feb. 2016.