Miami-Dade County Sheriff to run against De La Rua, Mitchell

Alfredo Ramirez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, announced Monday that he is running for Sheriff.

DORAL, Fla. – Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez, a Democrat formerly registered as a Republican and as an Independent, wants voters to elect him to serve the next term as Miami-Dade County’s Sheriff.

Rickey l. Mitchell, an attorney and funeral home owner, and Ruaman De La Rua, a Miami police officer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, are among his contenders.

Ramírez’s campaign released his new advertisement on Monday in both English and Spanish.

“I grew up in this department and community,” Ramírez said. “The community knows who I am, our law enforcement partners know who I am and this is about maintaining what we have here.”

Ramírez was at a graduation ceremony on Monday for the members of the department’s new crisis response unit, which will assist officers on calls dealing with mental health.

“We’re going to start on the north end and work to the south end and get resources to people in crisis,” Ramírez said.