Slain teen was Horace Mann Middle School student in Miami-Dade, relatives say

Barry Ellis died on Wednesday after he was shot in the torso in Miami-Dade County, police said.

MIAMI – A killer is on the run and a family is grieving Thursday — just hours after the murder of a 15-year-old boy — in Miami-Dade County.

Barry Ellis was inside a home when he was shot at about 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Miami Soar mobile home park, in northeastern Miami-Dade, police said.

Barry, an eighth-grade student at Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal, was a guest at the mobile home in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood, relatives said.

A 15-year-old boy stumbled out of a mobile home at the Miami Soar mobile home park and collapsed after a shooting on Wednesday in northeastern Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Barry’s mother told Local 10 News on Wednesday night, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, that she “was devastated” and “very hurt” after learning that he was not coming home.

Detectives were searching the Soar Park, a Miami-Dade public park at 100 NW 83 St., just north of the mobile home park, for evidence of the murder on Thursday afternoon.

The killer was outside of the home when the teenager was shot in the upper torso, according to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Witnesses who were trying to take a wounded 15-year-old boy to the hospital in a black car surrendered him to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Wednesday, police said. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Witnesses who were trying to take Barry to the hospital in a black car surrendered him to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel who took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

A Miami Soar mobile home park resident told Local 10 News on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, that the area isn’t safe, especially at night, because criminals aim to “terrorize.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 to remain anonymous.

