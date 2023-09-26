3 airlifted after Biscayne Bay boat crash

Several people were injured after boat crash in Biscayne Bay.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were hurt in a boat crash in Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the waters east of Cutler Bay.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 2:30 p.m., where Miami-Dade police marine officers were performing CPR on one of the victims.

Medics eventually loaded all three victims onto a MDFR boat and they were taken to Black Point Marina, where medics airlifted all three to area hospitals.

Video from Sky 10 showed a single damaged boat and the area around the crash site littered with debris.

Authorities have not elaborated on the victims’ conditions.

From Sky 10: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews load a patient into an ambulance as they prepare to take two more to a local hospital following a boat crash Tuesday. (WPLG)

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Approximate location: