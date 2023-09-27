Rapper YNW Melly case: Judge denies mistrial motion, sets retrial to start in October

YNW Melly appears in Broward County court for a status hearing on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

A Broward County judge announced Wednesday that the retrial of Jamel “YNW Melly” Demons is set to begin in October.

Demons stands accused of fatally shooting Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams while they were in a Jeep Compass on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Broward County Circuit Judge John Murphy ruled against a mistrial motion from the defense and set the retrial to start on Oct. 9.

Murphy declared a mistrial on July 22 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision. Murphy had denied another mistrial motion on Sep 12 and bond on Sept. 22.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. He has been held without bond ever since.

Cortland “Bortland” Henry, a co-defendant who is awaiting trial, told detectives that he was driving the Jeep Compass when there was a drive-by shooting.

If convicted, Demons faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

