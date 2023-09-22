Rapper YNW Melly to remain behind bars in Broward County ahead of retrial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rapper YNW Melly will remain behind bars in Broward County as he awaits his retrial for the shooting deaths of two of his friends, Local 10 News learned on Friday.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy declined to grant the rapper bond as he awaits his new trial that is set to begin in October.

After 19 days of hearing arguments during the first trial, Murphy declared a mistrial on July 22 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision regarding the rapper’s double murder accusations.

Prosecutors accused Jamel “Melly” Demons of fatally shooting Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams in a Jeep Compass that Cortland “Bortland” Henry, a co-defendant who is awaiting trial, was driving in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Henry reported there was a drive-by shooting and Thomas and Williams were the victims. The prosecution accused Demons of killing Thomas and Williams and Henry of helping him to cover it up. The defense said Demons had nothing to do with the shooting.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. He has been held without bond ever since.