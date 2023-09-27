Man pistol-whipped woman, forced her to transfer $2,500 to his bank account, Miami police say

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday who they said pistol-whipped a woman and then forced her to transfer $2,500 to his bank account in May.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police that she went to a friend’s home just before 4 p.m. on May 28 near the 600 block of Northwest 67th Street in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, to drop off $400.00 that she owed him.

Upon arrival, the woman saw her friend along with five other men, one of whom she recognized as Ronald Ward Jr. 18, of North Lauderdale, also known as “C4,″ outside of the home.

Authorities said shortly after the victim spoke to her friend and gave him the money, she returned to her vehicle and entered the driver’s side when she was approached by Ward, who then grabbed her by the face and attempted to snatch her purse, which was thrown across her chest.

As a struggle for the purse ensued, Ward then pulled out a handgun, struck the victim with it, and then pointed it at her while saying, “give me the purse,” according to the report.

The victim, “in fear for her life,” told police that she allowed Ward to tear and snatch her purse, authorities said.

According to investigators, once Ward had possession of the victim’s purse, he then took the victim’s phone and had her transfer $2,500 from her bank account to his. He then smashed her phone on the ground following the transfer, police said.

Upon police arrival, the victim provided a photo to detectives from her Instagram account.

Police said the victim later identified Ward as the suspect through a photo lineup.

Authorities said Ward was located by detectives just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the 6500 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, where he was then transported to the Miami Police Department’s robbery unit for questioning.

“Post Miranda, the defendant denied having any knowledge of the incident,” the arrest officer wrote in Ward’s arrest report.

He is facing one charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday, Ward is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

.