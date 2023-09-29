Expect some flooded roadways during rush hour traffic Friday afternoon

There was a flood advisory in effect on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There was a flood advisory in effect on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but Friday night will be dry before a rainy weekend.

There was heavy rainfall over northern Miami-Dade. There was a funnel cloud in Miami Springs. But by 4 p.m., the storms that caused the northern flooding had collapsed.

There were scattered showers in Coral Springs and Homestead by 4:30 p.m., as the worst of the weather Friday was ending for mostly dry conditions until Saturday morning.

Areas of Miami Gardens had about half a foot of water by 3:30 p.m. There was also flooding in Miami Lakes. There was also flooding in Fort Lauderdale.

There will be a 50% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday in South Florida before a reduction of 40% on Monday, 30% from Tuesday to Thursday, and 20% on Friday.

After a dry Friday night, expect a rainy weekend in South Florida.

