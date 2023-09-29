Reward offered for information about fatal shooting at Lauderhill shopping plaza

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week at a shopping plaza in Lauderhill.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. Monday at the Wingate Plaza, located at 1257 NW 31st Ave.

Police said they responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center where one of the victims, identified as Selwyn White Jr., died from his injuries.

The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and they do not have any information about the shooter or shooters.

Monday’s shooting came just a day after three people were shot at another strip mall, located at 5200 N. University Dr.

In that incident, police say officers responded to the area of 5001 N. University Drive at 10:42 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call from a man who had been shot in the arm and leg.

Police said the victim was found lying in the rear of a business and informed officers that he had been shot a short distance away.

According to police, officers went to that location and found another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 20-year-old Brandon Spells.

Police were later informed that a third victim, a woman, arrived at Florida Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Both surviving victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The motive for Sunday’s shooting is also unknown.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.