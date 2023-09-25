Police: 2 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Lauderhill strip mall

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a fatal triple shooting that occurred Sunday night at a strip mall.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 5001 N. University Drive at 10:42 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call from a man who had been shot in the arm and leg.

Police said the victim was found lying in the rear of a business and informed officers that he had been shot a short distance away, at 5200 N. University Dr.

The address is that of the Rancho Nando Colombian restaurant, however police did not immediately disclose whether the shooting happened inside or outside the business.

According to police, officers went to that location and found another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were later informed that a third victim, a woman, arrived at Florida Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Both surviving victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the motive behind the triple shooting is unclear and they do not have any description of the shooter or shooters at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.