Suspect driving car reported stolen causes multi-vehicle crash into Miami gym

Police officers in Miami on the scene of a crash allegedly caused by a person driving a car that had been reported stolen.

MIAMI – A suspect was taken into custody after driving a car that had been reported stolen and causing a crash that went into a Miami-Dade gym.

According to Miami police, the department’s Tactical Robbery Unit attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled.

Shortly after, the vehicle caused a three-car crash that smashed right into KO ZONE gym at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and 3rd Avenue.

“Police was chasing a guy who stole a car and they were driving like crazy, and he hit another car passing by,” said KO ZONE owner Diego De Vera.

Police took the suspect in the vehicle that had been reported stolen into custody. Their identity has not been released.

De Vera said this is the fourth time a car has crashed into his business.

“I think I will have to put a barricade in front or something like that,” he said. “Thank God nothing happened.”

Authorities said a woman in the second car was trapped inside her vehicle, but have not provided any updates on her health status.