HIALEAH, Fla. – The Hialeah Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Traffic cameras captured a procession on the Florida Turnpike on Thursday night as the body of Officer Anthony Caabeiro was being taken to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office.

Hialeah police posted a statement on social media, saying Caabeiro was involved in a traffic crash earlier in the day.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.