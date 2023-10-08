Jewish diaspora in South Florida deals with increased security after Hamas attack in Israel

PLANTATION, Fla. – As Israel faced a major conflict with Hamas in the south — with a two-day death toll of over 1,100 —and a Hezbollah attack in the north, synagogues in South Florida increased security.

At Young Israel of Bal Harbour, a police officer with a rifle stood outside. A security guard padded down the arriving worshippers one by one by an entrance in Surfside.

At Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El in Plantation, worshipers attended an “Israel Solidarity Service.” The synagogues persevered through grief during a Jewish holiday celebration.

The Jewish diaspora in South Florida had just marked a festive 7-day Sukkot and was preparing for the Simchat Torah, or Joy of Torah, celebration when Hamas attacked on Saturday.

After the attack, The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued “public safety concern” bulletins adding that there were no specific threats. The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory. Police officers increased their presence at synagogues and mosques.

Florida has the largest Jewish community in the U.S. only after California and New York. Brandeis University researchers estimated there were over 665,000 Jews living in Florida in 2021.

Hamas took credit for “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” as retaliation. Israeli authorities estimated over 700 dead, including dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, 44 Israeli soldiers, and 400 Hamas fighters; and The Gaza Health Ministry reported more than 400 dead in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

Israeli journalists reported that Israeli children and elderly civilians were among the hostages during the incursion.

“We don’t want war, but if war is what is needed to save our people, if war is what is needed to make the state of Israel safe, war it is,” Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the consul general of Israel in Miami, said in reaction to the attack.

The U.S. sent the Ford carrier strike group, the cruiser USS Normandy, destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The U.S. Department of Defense also announced the increase of Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region and provisions to the Israel Defense Forces starting Sunday.

The White House reported President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about the hostages on Sunday. Biden said that all countries “must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities.”