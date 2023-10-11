Elected officials united in support for Israel during rally at Miami Beach Holocaust memorial

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Through song and prayer, hundreds of people in heartache over the terror attacks stood shoulder to shoulder on Miami Beach in solidarity with Israel.

“It hits close to home, my daughter is in Israel, she moved to Israel in December and she’s now in the Army,” said David Paskin.

The unity was etched on posters and with promising words from leaders on every level of government.

“It was the single deadliest day for Jews since the end of the Holocaust and now the world must decide which side they’re on and how they will respond,” said Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Never again must be now,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We proudly support Israel, period,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “It’s right to defend itself, period. It’s right to exist, period.”

Police officers were on high alert as a precaution, taking position atop buildings and on the ground, filtered within the large crowd.

It was a sign of comfort for some people who are still coming to terms with the pain of the past few days.

“This is much more of another element of holocaust,” said Paskin. “This is an attempted genocide and for Jews, this is not only our land, but these are our people, so it feels very personal.”

Tuesday’s rally played out at the base of the Holocaust Memorial, a stark reminder of the dark days of the past for Jews.

“The monument you see behind me is a powerful reminder of the terrible reality as a symbol of when hate goes unchecked,” said Jessica Katz with Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach.