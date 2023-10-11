Miami Beach naming street in honor of salsa legend Celia Cruz

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Celia Cruz was the Queen of Salsa.

She’s a Latin music cultural icon who introduced generations of Americans to the rhythm of la salsa.

The late Cuban-American singer is behind the hits like La Vida es un Carnaval, Quimbara and Oye Como Va.

She has a quarter that will bare her image, a star on Calle Ocho and now a portion of Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach will have her name.

Omer Pardillo was Celia’s manager.

“This is important because it’s her legacy,” he said. “It’s going to be here forever. Kids are going to see Celia Cruz Way and even though they probably won’t know who she is, they will probably look her up.”

Pardillo said Wednesday that he hopes her name continues to inspire.

“When you think of Celia you think of happiness,” he said. “You think of the great things she achieved in this country as an immigrant, as a woman and as a woman of color.”