Florida City renames street to honor teen killed in 2015 drive-by shooting

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – The Florida City Commission held a special street renaming ceremony Tuesday to honor the life of a 17-year-old girl who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Florida City eight years ago.

Miami-Dade police said Noricia Talabert died in a shooting that took place on October 17, 2015, after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting incident.

According to investigators, three teenagers, including Talabert, were sitting in a red Nissan Sentra in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Eighth Place when another car pulled up alongside them and 15-year-old Christopher Walker opened fire at the victims, killing Talabert.

Regina Talabert, Noricia Talabert’s mother, told Local 10 News Tuesday that she finds comfort in knowing that her daughter has impacted the lives of many people.

“She was such a beautiful young lady and I just miss her so much,” she said. “Every time I look up at that sign, I realize this isn’t about me. It’s about her making a difference in other children’s lives.”

Other local leaders said they are hoping that people research what happened to Talabert so it can prevent future gun violence.

“This was a young high school woman who was in the prime of her life and she was killed in a situation that did not involve her,” said Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace in a press release.

City leaders along with family and friends of Talabert gathered as Northwest Eighth Place was renamed Noricia J. Talabert Place.

Street renamed. (WPLG)

Family members of Talabert told Local 10 News that she had a bright future and wanted to be a traveling nurse.

Jail records show Walker, of Homestead, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.