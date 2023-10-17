Police: Man steals car with toddler inside at South Florida gas station

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach police are searching for a man who they said stole a car Tuesday morning that had a 2-year-old child inside.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 800 block of Gateway Boulevard, just across the street from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

WPBF reported that the thief arrived to the gas station in a white SUV, which was occupied by a second person.

According to police, the man then jumped into the victim’s car and drove away with the toddler still inside.

He eventually dropped off the child at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton before taking off again, police said.

The car was later found near the Boca Raton mall but the thief remains at large.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department.