Broward deputies searching for juveniles accused of spewing anti-Semitic hate outside Parkland synagogue

PARKLAND, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an instance of hate outside a Broward County synagogue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for five juveniles accused of yelling anti-Semitic slurs outside of a synagogue in Parkland.

Authorities said the suspects were seen wearing ski masks on bicycles Saturday.

According to witnesses, the juveniles yelled “kill the Jews” as people were leaving the congregation Kol Tikvah.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who belongs to that congregation, released a statement following the incident, which read: “Day after day, week after week, we continue to see chants for mass genocide of an entire religion. Our country has been infiltrated by antisemitism and hatred...we are once again reminded that antisemitism continues to rear its ugly head in the most violent ways.”