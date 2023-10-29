This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With Israel’s intensive ground operation underway to eliminate the Hamas terror organization, South Floridians with ties to the people and land there grapple with the casualties and decades-long emotional debates.

This same week, we are nationally grappling with another mass murder. The sudden, catastrophic fallout is that 18 people are now gone because of a man with mental issues and a weapon of war.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.