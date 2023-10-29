81º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With Israel’s intensive ground operation underway to eliminate the Hamas terror organization, South Floridians with ties to the people and land there grapple with the casualties and decades-long emotional debates.

This same week, we are nationally grappling with another mass murder. The sudden, catastrophic fallout is that 18 people are now gone because of a man with mental issues and a weapon of war.

Congressman Jared Moskowitz joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter