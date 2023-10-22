This Week in South Florida: Shelley Greenspan

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The political and the personal, that’s the line many in South Florida find themselves riding, struggling with the terror attack, Israel’s war on Hamas, the fate of hostages and the involvement of the United States.

One of the people immersed in that melding role is the White House’s liaison to the U.S. Jewish community, and she is from South Florida, born raised and schooled here.

Shelley Greenspan, whose South Florida family includes her mother, a longtime employee in the Local 10 News family, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.