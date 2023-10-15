86º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Maor Elbaz Starinsky

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The ground invasion Israeli Defense Forces are preparing to launch comes as young people From South Florida head to Israel to be part of its defense.

The community is raising money and supplies, and countless families of those in Israeli cities and in Gaza neighborhoods are dealing with profound fears.

South Florida is on the front lines, both literally and figuratively.

Israel’s Consul General to South Florida, Maor Elbaz Starinsky, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

