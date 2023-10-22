80º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Strong emotions have turned to action as South Florida cities and counties last week looked for logistical ways to support victims of terror.

From sending first responders to sending money and investments, resolutions in support and addressing a growing call from those who oppose those efforts.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine has been among the most vocal.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

