This Week in South Florida: Joel Rudman

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the lawmakers who got a firsthand look for the first time at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School murder scene this weekend had filed a bill over the summer that would shorten the waiting period for gun purchases put in place by the MSD Public Safety Act.

The wait now is at least three days, but longer if the records check isn’t done in that time.

HB-17 would make the three days the only review period, even without the results of a records check.

State Rep. Joel Rudman, a Republican from Navarre in the panhandle, is the sponsor of that bill.

