PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In Washington D.C. last week, there an unprecedented scramble to seat a house speaker became even more urgent.

Without one, congress remains paralyzed to act on aid, on anything, foreign or domestic.

Congresswoman Maria Salazar is a Republican representing Miami to Kendall.

She is also a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Salazar joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.