86º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Tina Polsky

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior high families joined Florida lawmakers this weekend to take a difficult tour of the 1200 building where a young mass murderer rampaged through the halls in February of 2018.

Our own community’s forever tragedy, that sparked unprecedented gun safety laws a month later backed by Florida’s conservative legislature.

In advance of the upcoming session in January, lawmakers are filing a roster of gun-related bills, some of them proposing to strengthen state gun law, while at least one is proposing to undo what the MSD law does.

State Senator Tina Polsky, a Democrat from South Florida, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter