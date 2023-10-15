This Week in South Florida: Tina Polsky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior high families joined Florida lawmakers this weekend to take a difficult tour of the 1200 building where a young mass murderer rampaged through the halls in February of 2018.

Our own community’s forever tragedy, that sparked unprecedented gun safety laws a month later backed by Florida’s conservative legislature.

In advance of the upcoming session in January, lawmakers are filing a roster of gun-related bills, some of them proposing to strengthen state gun law, while at least one is proposing to undo what the MSD law does.

State Senator Tina Polsky, a Democrat from South Florida, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.