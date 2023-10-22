80º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the conflict in Israel continues, there are many in South Florida who have been involved in getting aid to Israel that are ramping up the operation to root out terrorists.

There are also South Floridians those orchestrating relief for civilians in Gaza.

South Florida also has its politicians who, along with their colleagues in Washington D.C., are deciding the political moves that chart the history we are experiencing.

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

