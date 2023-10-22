This Week in South Florida: Robert Lee

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Under scrutiny at the moment is a plan by the state to merge some of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits to possibly make prosecutions and trials more efficient.

But since all involved in that, states attorney, public defenders and judges, are elected by local voters, some suspect political motives, especially since the governor has removed democratic states attorney in two counties.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Robert Lee is on an independent committee hearing input about the merge idea and joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss in advance of the next meeting later this week. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.