This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Gregory Rickel

Glenna Milberg

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a South Florida connection to the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, where a blast this week killed hundreds.

Evidence points to a failed exploding rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad falling on Gazans taking shelter at the hospital.

Our South Florida connection to this is Bishop Gregory Rickel, the Board Chair of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem that supports the hospital.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

