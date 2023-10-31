Video shows duo wanted for devastating Miami small business owner

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows the two thieves who recently stole thousands in equipment — devastating a small business owner in Miami-Dade County.

The thieves stole a weed eater, an edger, a hedge trimmer, two backpack leaf blowers, and a chainsaw on Monday afternoon in Miami.

After breaking the lock and stealing from the owner of Trim Of All Trades Lawn Service near the intersection of Northwest 57 Street and 21 Avenue, the thieves fled in a black sedan.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.