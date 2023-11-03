New York man sentenced after surveilling, shooting man in Miami

MIAMI – A 27-year-old man from New York was sentenced this week to 35 years in federal prison following the attempted murder of a man in Miami, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday in a press release.

Julian Jimenez was sentenced Wednesday and will serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.

According to prosecutors, Jimenez surveilled the victim at the victim’s home and business in Kendall for four days prior to ambushing him at his residential community while wearing a mask, gloves and holding a gun.

“While the victim was in his vehicle about to pull into his garage, Jimenez ran up behind him and started shooting,” the press release stated. “Jimenez fired eight rounds at the victim.”

Prosecutors said the victim was shot three times at point-blank range and had to undergo surgery to remove the projectiles left inside of his body.

Jimenez pleaded guilty to the crime in August.

His co-defendant, Jaime Serrano, 46, also of New York, was convicted by a jury in August of interstate stalking, conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Serrano flew down to Miami with Jimenez, rented a car and helped surveil the victim to learn his normal routine.

Prosecutors said Serrano acted as the getaway driver after the shooting.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed in the press release or criminal complaint for Jimenez.

A restitution hearing for Jimenez is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024.

READ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FOR JIMENEZ BELOW: