Driver, 15, killed in crash while fleeing Miami-Dade cops; 14-year-old girl critical, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy died in a car crash while attempting to flee Miami-Dade police officers in the southwestern part of the county early Wednesday morning; his 14-year-old passenger was left in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. along Miller Drive, underneath the Florida’s Turnpike overpass.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said someone called police to report a suspicious vehicle in the area, an Audi, and officers later spotted the vehicle, driven by the teenager.

He said the 15-year-old, whom authorities haven’t publicly identified, sped away from police.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, striking one of the concrete pillars that are under the overpass of the Turnpike, causing that car to flip to its side,” Zabaleta said.

Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene and rushed a 14-year-old girl, his passenger, to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

The crash led to traffic tie-ups for hours and family members of the teenager were seen gathering at the scene.

“Our prayers are with (the) family during this tragic time, of course,” Zabaleta said.

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly undergoing surgery as of around noon Wednesday; police said their investigation was ongoing.