Freddy Ramirez to take advisor role as mayor names Daniels permanent MDPD director

DORAL, Fla. – Freddy Ramirez, who’s been off the job as director of the Miami-Dade Police Department since he shot himself in Hillsborough County on July 23 following an argument with his wife, is moving to an advisory role within the department, a spokesperson for county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday evening.

His temporary replacement, Interim Director Stephanie Daniels, is now his permanent replacement: Levine Cava named her director of the department. She becomes the first woman to ever lead the agency.

She may well be the last for MDPD in its current form: In 2024, Miami-Dade County voters will elect a sheriff for the first time in decades. Ramirez was widely considered to be the frontrunner for the position before he dropped out of the race in September, months after the shooting.

That transition — to a sheriff’s office — is the focus of Ramirez’s new advisory role. His new title: “Senior Advisor for Policing and Transition.”

He is expected to begin in January, according to a county news release announcing the personnel changes.

“(I)n this new role (he) will guide the department through the important transitional period ahead as MDPD continues to deliver excellent violence prevention and public safety services for our entire community,” a county news release states.

His replacement, Daniels, was described in the news release as having “dedicated the past 30 years in service to her community.” In 2016, she became the first Black woman to be appointed assistant director of the department.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation department head James Reyes as the county’s chief of public safety, overseeing MDPD, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and MDCR. MDCR Deputy Director Sherea Green will now become the head of the corrections department.

JD Patterson, who held that role on an interim basis, will oversee the county’s medical examiner and emergency management departments.

MDPD Assistant Director Christopher Carothers will become the agency’s deputy director, Daniels’ previous position.

